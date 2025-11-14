In addition to the four injury situations that we already covered, Real Madrid now have additional concerns with Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga. Both France internationals have withdrawn from the national team squad due to injury, and since returned to Real Madrid early.

Mbappe is dealing with right ankle inflammation, but he is expected to be available for the next match, a La Liga fixture against Elche on November 23rd.

🚨⛔️ Kylian Mbappé leaves France camp and returns to Madrid due to inflammation in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/BNa4oaYtfF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 14, 2025

Up next for France this international competition window is Sunday’s final World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. Mbappe will obviously miss out, as will Camavinga, who was absent from France’s win over Ukraine last night. The FFF said the 23-year-old midfielder has a muscle strain ni his left hamstring.

Scans have already been done in Madrid and the injury is not considered to be a substantial issue. Both injuries are ultimately “knocks” and Camavinga is also expected to be available for selection next weekend.

🚨 BREAKING: Eduardo Camavinga is RETURNING to Madrid due to muscle issues. @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/cpG6WaXs50 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 13, 2025

In other words, this is all just precautionary, neither player is injured.

Team Injury Update Series: November 2025 Intl Break

