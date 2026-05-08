Tottenham Hotspur have a couple new boosts, to their team injury/fitness situation, ahead of the visit from Leeds United on Monday night. Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur are now both passed fit and available for selection. The news is still not better, however, for their once No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Having undergone hernia surgery, during the March international break, it was thought that he would be ready to go by now.

He’s still delayed, again, and one wonders if he’ll ever actually play again this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Mon May 11, 2026, at 8pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 51% Draw 25% Leeds United win 24%

Relegation Scrap Standings

Tottenham Hotspur: 17th, 37 pts, -9 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 45 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

West Ham United: 18th, 36 pts, -19 goal differential (tie-breaker 1) 42 goals scored (tie-breaker 2)

Tottenham Team News

“He’s not ready yet,” manager Roberto de Zerbi said at a press conference on Thursday. “I don’t know the plan… he’s suffering because he would like to help his team-mates, but he’s not available yet.”

Meanwhile Dominic Solanke (thigh) is ruled out for this one, with an eye on a potential return against Chelsea on May 19.

“He’s improving quickly,” De Zerbi said yesterday. “I don’t know for this game, we hope for the next game at Stamford Bridge.”

Other than that, the Spurs injury situation remains the same.

Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies are all long ruled out for the rest of the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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