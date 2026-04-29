Tottenham Hotspur team news rolls on, with part one covering Xavi Simons, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominic Solanke. And there are just so many injuries with this North London club that we just need the extra bandwidth to cover it in two posts. One article simply cannot handle it all, so for this edition we’ll go over the likes of Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Dejan Kulusevski.

We have a relegation scrap to cover, and a run-in to get to, so let’s just dive right in here.

Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 3, 7pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Part 1 Tottenham Hotspur Part 2 Aston Villa (coming after the UEL match on Thurs)

Google Result Probability: Tottenham win 70% Draw 17% Aston Villa win 13%

Premier League Standing: Tottenham 18th, 34 pts, DLLDW Aston Villa 58 pts, LWDLW

Tottenham Team News

In ruling Udogie out of the win at Wolves, Tottenham boss Roberto de Zerbi expressed his hopes that the promising fullback will be able to play at Aston Villa the following weekend (which is now this coming weekend).

“I hope Destiny will be available next week at Villa Park,” De Zerbi said.

“It’s a muscular injury, not so important.” So count Udogie in the “doubt,” but also “faces a late fitness test” category.

Moving on to Vicario, he’s still out, working on his recovery from hernia surgery, but he could be back within a week or two.

“I hope Vicario can come back in the best physical condition because he is another very important player for us,” De Zerbi said on Friday.

Also, Kulusevski has been officially ruled out for the rest of the season. We kind of already knew that, but now, it’s actually official.

“I’m sorry for him because he was one of my perfect players,” De Zerbi said.

“I hope for him that he can play in the World Cup because for a player [it] is the best period of their career. I don’t know the situation very well.”

Ben Davies does stand a chance of featuring again this season, but those chances appear to be very slim.

He is also out of contract at the end of the year as well. Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus will not play again for Spurs this campaign.

And for Romero, it is very likely the end of his Tottenham career too.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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