Aston Villa suffered a major injury scare a few days ago, as striker Ollie Watkins crashed into the goal post, during England’s 3-0 win over Wales. Watkins scored England’s second goal, and in doing so collided his knee with the post.

While it’s not a serious injury, and it won’t keep him out for a long time, it did for Watkins to leave national team camp early.

Aston Villa Team News

He missed the 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday night, and came back to Villa early. As such, he’s a doubt for Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur.

“He’s OK,” England boss Thomas Tuchel said.

“It was a clear goal normally for him, but unfortunately, he saw the ball too late, couldn’t score, and crashed into the post. It was very, very painful, but as I understood, it’s only painful, so no harm done.”

Elsewhere Tyrone Mings (ankle) is out while Youri Tielemans and Andres Garcia may be nearing returns.

As for Emi Buendia, well, he’s touch-and-go with a head/face injury.

“I saw Emi Buendia, and he is recovering,” Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said, after the last game, of the suspected concussion. “Hopefully, it is not more, but he is still getting better.”

