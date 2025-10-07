Tottenham Injury Updates: Solanke, Kolo Muani, Takai, Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur sit third in the table at the October international break. Who could have seen that coming? The Thomas Frank experience seems to be off to a very good start. Spurs currently have seven players out injured, but three of them, Randal Kolo Muani, Kota Takai and Radu Dragusin, could all return for the next game, at home versus Aston Villa on the 19th. Meanwhile a couple more players, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, could return within a couple weeks or so afterward.

Kolo Muani, Kota Takai, Radu Dragusin

Let’s start with Takai and his ankle problem. He seems to have recovered well enough that he should be available for selection a week from Sunday.

Frank said on Friday: “Kota is better and better. He has trained fully with the team for a week to 10 days.” So he’s ready, basically.

The same goes for Randal and his thigh problem, with Frank saying at his weekly news conference: “Kolo Muani has been back on the pitch for the last two days, so that’s very positive.”

As for Dragusin, his timeline for return from the injured ACL puts him in line to maybe be in contention for this next game as well.

Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski

Solanke is coming back from an ankle/foot injury, and while he’s getting there, the very next match might be a bit too soon.

“Dominic had a minor procedure, and it went well,” Frank said last Friday.

“As I said in Bodo, in terms of a time frame [for a RTP], we’ll know more after the international break.” So probably early November for Dom while Kulusevski (knee injury) is looking at a late November return.

Yves Bissouma, James Maddison

Madders remains out for the season with an ACL while Bissouma, who has a less severe but still serious knee injury, has a timeline for return that’s unknown.

Team Injury Update Series: October 2025 International Break

