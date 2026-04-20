The 2026 Major League Baseball draft will take place on July 11–13 in Philadelphia. And you know what that means, time for The Sports Bank 2026 MLB Mock Draft Version 1.0.

We’re also the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to publish a mock draft in all four of the major North American sports, and the most popular professional women’s sport.

At least, we think we think we are. We’re still waiting to be told otherwise.

Past MLB Mock Drafts, final editions: 2025 2024 2021 2020 2017 2016 2015 2014 2011 2010

Meanwhile our latest 2026 NFL mock draft can be found here. Our latest NBA mock draft can be found at this link.

For our final WNBA mock draft go here. And finally, here’s the link to our latest 2026 NHL mock draft update.

Player descriptions are coming soon! Happy 2026 MLB mock draft everyone!

1.Chicago White Sox, Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

2. Tampa Bay Rays, Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

3. Minnesota Twins, Grady Emerson, SS, Fort Worth Christian School (TX)

4. San Francisco Giants, Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

5. Pittsburgh Pirates, Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

6. Kansas City Royals, Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

7. Baltimore Orioles, Jacob Lombard, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)

8. Athletics, Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

9. Atlanta Braves, AJ Gracia, OF Virginia

10. Colorado Rockies, Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

11. Washington Nationals, Sawyer Strosnider, OF, TCU

12. Los Angeles Angels, Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

13. St. Louis Cardinals, Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

14. Miami Marlins, Chris Hacopian, SS, Texas A&M

15. Arizona Diamondbacks, Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

16. Texas Rangers, Derek Curiel, OF, LSU

17. Houston Astros, Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

18. Cincinnati Reds, Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

19. Cleveland Guardians, Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (SC)

20. Boston Red Sox, Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

21. San Diego Padres, Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle HS (CA)

22. Detroit Tigers, Gabe Gaeckle, RHP, Arkansas

23. Chicago Cubs, Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

24. Seattle Mariners, Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

25. Milwaukee Brewers, Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha HS (CA)

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

Whenver a selection has a description, of the stipulations and qualifications for it, it comes from the MLB.com listing.

If a player who was rated as a preseason Top 100 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, and/or ESPN (at least two of the three) and was on his team’s Opening Day roster and goes on to win the Rookie of the Year Award or place in the top three in MVP or Cy Young voting prior to qualifying for arbitration, the club is awarded a Prospect Promotion Incentive pick after the first round.

26. Atlanta Braves, Chris Rembert, 2B, Auburn

Received for Drake Baldwin winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

27. New York Mets, Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

The Mets received a 10-pick penalty on their first pick (No. 17) for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.

28. Houston Astros, James Clark, SS, St. John Bosco HS (CA)

Received for Hunter Brown finishing in the top three for the American League Cy Young Award.

Compensation picks

Competitive Balance Round A

If a team that loses a qualifying free agent is a revenue-sharing recipient and the free agent signs for at least $50 million, the team will be awarded a pick between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A. All teams that have either one of the 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools receive an additional pick at the end of the first or second round.

The groups of teams alternate between the two rounds each year. Competitive Balance picks may be traded and are not subject to forfeiture.

However, Competitive Balance picks acquired by another club in a trade are subject to forfeiture.

29. Cleveland Guardians, Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)

30. Kansas City Royals, Brody Bumila, LHP, Bishop Feehan HS (TX)

31. Arizona Diamondbacks, Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

32. St. Louis Cardinals, Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

33. Tampa Bay Rays, Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

Acquired from the Orioles in the trade for Shane Baz.

34. Pittsburgh Pirates, Kaden Waechter, RHP, Tampa Jesuit HS (FL)

35. New York Yankees, Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah HS (GA)

The Yankees received a 10-pick penalty on their first pick (No. 25) for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.

36. Philadelphia Phillies, Jared Grindlinger, Huntington Beach HS (CA)

The Phillies received a 10-pick penalty on their first pick (No. 26) for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.

37. Colorado Rockies, Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.” He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG.

His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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