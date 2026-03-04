Liverpool to Face Wrexham in Summer Friendly at Yankee Stadium

Late Wednesday morning saw the New York Yankees announce their hosting of a preseason summer friendly between Liverpool FC and Wrexham AFC. The exhibition clash will be staged at the world famous Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 29. The kickoff time is TBD.

Wrexham, founded in 1864, is the world’d third-oldest professional football club, but they are trendy as it gets these days.

Wrexham Rise

In early 2021, Hollywood movie stars Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney) and Ryan Reynolds took ownership of the club, and a very popular reality series, Welcome to Wrexham was produced, chronicling their journey as team owners.

All the added publicity and visibility drove new revenue streams to the club, and with all the added resources, Wrexham became the first team in English football history to receive three consecutive promotions.

They were in the fifth tier National League at the end of the 2022-23 season, but have played themselves all the way up to the second-tier Championship this season.

They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, six points outside the top three.

Liverpool FC are also sixth in their division, which is obviously the Premier League, which they won last season. It was their 20th league title, to go along with eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups and four European Super Cups.

Yankee Stadium (Current Version) European Club Friendly History

July 27, 2024 AC Milan 3 – Manchester City 2

July 24, 2019 Liverpool 2 − Sporting CP 2

July 30, 2014 Liverpool 2 (3) – Man. City 2 (1)

May 25, 2013 Manchester City 5 − Chelsea 3

August 8, 2012 Real Madrid 5 − AC Milan 1

July 22, 2012 Chelsea 1 − PSG 1

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

