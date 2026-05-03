Arsenal certainly looked themselves again yesterday, as they thrashed Fulham 3-0. They are now back atop the table, six points clear of Manchester City, although that is misleading, given how they have played two more matches than the second place Cityzens. Arsenal won in a rout on Saturday, and they did so without the presence of Kai Havertz (unspecified/undisclosed muscular issue), Jurrien Timber (groin) and Martin Odegaard (minor knee injury).

UEFA Champions League Semi-finals

Arsenal at Atletico Madrid: Leg 2 of 2

Aggregate: 1-1

Kickoff: Tue. May 5, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Google’s Result Probability: Arsenal win 59% Extra Time 24% Atletico Madrid win 17%

Gunners Team News

Havertz and Odegaard should be back for the visit of Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg. After the game last night, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the potential availability of the pair for midweek, and he responded optimistically.

“I think so, the both of them [will be available],” Arteta said to beIN Sports (as quoted in the London Evening Standard). “They are going to do everything, we are going to do everything to have them ready.” As for Timber, it’s hard to say for Tuesday, as he remains a doubt. And then finally with Mikel Merino, it’s basically a 50/50 proposition on whether or not he features again between now and Championship Sunday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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