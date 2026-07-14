Andrey Santos was announced as the first signing of the 2026 summer transfer window for Manchester United. He’ll immediately slot in as a defensive/central/holding midfielder for the Red Devils. The next signing to be announced (whether that’s tomorrow, or sometime later on this week) will almost certainly be Youri Tielemans, who moves over from Aston Villa on a deal with a transfer fee of about €41m (£35m, $47m). He’ll slot in right next to Santos in the defensive midfield.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Tielemans, 29, has already both signed his new United contract and passed his medical evaluation.

🚨🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United. Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years. Done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/BUanIRheKv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Tielemans had nine goal contributions for Villa last season (scoring two goals and registering seven assists), in 35 appearances, across all competitions for Villa last season. It was a campaign that also saw the Villans claim the Europa League title.

On the international level, Tielemans was a major contributor for Belgium at the World Cup, who were eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals this past Friday.

United needed to makeover their central midfield, as Casemiro left and Manuel Ugarte is both injured and not quite up to the quality standard. He could be on his way out.

While Kobbie Mainoo remains an option, his role is questionable. This was the position group most in need of an overhaul, and United addressed that first.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.