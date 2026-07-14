Leandro Trossard Exiting Arsenal; Set for €20m Move to Besiktas

Arsenal are likely to sign a new winger this summer transfer window, as Leandro Trossard is moving on to Beşiktaş, The 31-year-old was impressive with the Belgium national team at the World Cup this summer, and now he’s parlaying that fine form into a nice payday. Trossard heads to the Turkish Super Lig, with his Besiktas medical reportedly scheduled for tomorrow.

Beşiktaş reach an agreement in principle with Leandro Trossard. 3+1 contract on a wage of around €9m. Beşiktaş always confident on finalising the move post-World Cup. Fee agreed with Arsenal is €18m+€2m.🇧🇪 https://t.co/CKWFPUDVAB pic.twitter.com/XS2TGbx9Ly — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 13, 2026

Multiple outlets are reporting this deal as imminent, and you can see the embedded tweet from transfer insider Ben Jacobs above. The embed from another transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, is below.

Potential replacements for Leandro Trossard at Arsenal include Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis, with the latter a much more realistic option.

🚨⚪️⚫️ BREAKING: Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, here we go! Deal approved right now by Belgian winger. Arsenal receive €18m plus €2m add-ons as #AFC already accepted terms last week. Trossard will be in Istanbul tomorrow night for medical and contract signing. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/sEOe0XeRbv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

Villa may not actually be interested in selling Rogers, especially to the Premier League champions. Overall, the Gunners have had a pretty quiet transfer window, up to this point.

They did convert the loan deal for Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen) to make it a permanent arrangment. They also signed Illan Meslier (formerly of Leeds United) on a free transfer.

Arsenal also sent Jakub Kiwior to FC Porto, for an initial transfer fee of €17 million (£14.7m). That has pretty much been the extent of their major transfer business so far this summer.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.