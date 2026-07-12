What was your favorite memory of the Alejandro Garnacho era at Chelsea FC? Because it appears to already be coming to an end. Yes, Chelsea and Garnacho this summer, are exactly like Garnacho and Manchester United last summer- it just hasn’t worked out, it’s not going to work out, so let’s cut our losses here and move on.

According to ESPN, both the Argentine winger and Chelsea Football Club are prioritizing his permanent exit this summer transfer window.

The ESPN FC report claims that the southwest London club are looking to get €50 million ($57m, £42.5m) in return for Garnacho, after the 22-year-old didn’t report to the club to begin preseason training three days ago. Yes, it is already that part of the summer- training camps have opened up.

The Xabi Alonso era of Chelsea football has commenced, and Garnacho will not be a part of it.

Both sides are working through the options available to offload Garnacho permanently, instead of finding a loan or loan-to-buy arrangement.

Chelsea purchased the contract of Garnacho for £40m last August, so if they can find the right suitor, at the price they’re asking, they would still turn a profit on a player that has been a total flop. Garnacho is only 22, so there is still plenty of time to turn his career around, but it’s a very bad sign that he’s worn out his welcome at two big clubs, in just two years.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.