It’s an extremely busy final hours of the summer transfer window for Chelsea FC. Alejandro Garnacho has officially joined Chelsea FC, ending a transfer saga that had long passed the point of tedium. However, the situation with Nicolas Jackson, which we thought had wrapped up yesterday, is only getting more complicated.

We’ll cover both narratives, starting with Garnacho here, and then Jackson in the next post, because after all, these deals are all intertwined.

Garnacho becomes just the second member of the Manchester United “bomb squad” to exit the club this summer.

Marcus Rashford went out on loan to FC Barcelona but we are still awaiting the fates of:

-Jadon Sancho (hey, Chelsea fans certainly remember this guy, and he continues to block potential moves because he doesn’t want to take a pay cut)

-Antony (another situation that has gotten extremely complicated now)

-Rasmus Hojlund (United and Napoli have reached an agreement on a loan deal but the striker himself has yet to sign off on it) and

-Tyrell Malacia (not much to report on him right now, although Elche are interested).

Deadline day is tomorrow, at 7pm EST, so it truly is the 11th hour now.

🚨Garnacho on the PL when growing up: “I like Eden Hazard. That’s why I support Chelsea a bit.” [chelseafc] pic.twitter.com/1L6XmLRSKF — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) August 31, 2025

However, the Garnacho situation has resolved, with Chelsea paying a fixed fee of £40 million ($54m) for the Argentine winger.

“It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club,” Garnacho said in his first interview as a member of the Blues.

“I can’t wait to get started. I watched the Club World Cup and to join the world champions is special — we’re the best team in the world! It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy.”

Chelsea had Alejandro Garnacho recreate his Stamford Bridge celebration from April 2024 for his signing day shoot 📸 pic.twitter.com/Srw5Oh7zB9 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 30, 2025

So at least this situation has wrapped itself up now, but both Chelsea and United still have a ton of work to do before the deadline comes on Monday.

