Wednesday brought news that Manchester United reported record revenue, of £666.5 million ($909m), for the past year. However, even with record revenue, the club still reported a loss of £33m for the past fiscal year. Even with all that income, apparently better than ever, they still ended up on the wrong side of the ledger. And even with this club taking in all that money, they’re still awful! MUFC may be a marketing and promotion behemoth, a champion in the board room, but on the pitch, they remain terrible. Ahead of the weekend clash against Chelsea FC, the main storyline at the club surrounds the job security of manager Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Sept. 20, 5:30 BST, Old Trafford, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Chelsea FC Previews: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 5th, 8 pts Manchester United 14th, 4 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 35% Draw 26% Chelsea FC 39%

Yes, it’s getting to be that time in the cycle again- sacking watch for the current United manager.

Things are so bad at United right now that the brother of their goalkeeper signing, Senne Lammens, thought he should have gone to Galatasary instead.

“There’s a lot of quality, you play for trophies there [at Galatasaray], and Senne could perhaps immediately make his mark in the Champions League,” Tom Lammens said to Belgian media outlet Nieuwsblad.

“I was initially skeptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential.”

Ouch!

But at the same time, Lammens still hasn’t replaced Altay Bayindir in the starting lineup yet. We’re predicting he finally will on Saturday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories