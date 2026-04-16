It’s here we go time for Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea. And by “here we go” we mean Enzo is coming back into the squad on Saturday night, having finished serving his suspension, which was instituted by the club. The “here we go” of the Fernandez transfer away from Chelsea will likely come in the summer. After all, the reason Chelsea suspended him was due to his publicly pining to live in Madrid.

We’ll see if gets sold to Real Madrid or not once the summer transfer window opens.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday April 18, 8pm BST, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Man United Chelsea FC

Premier League Standing: Chelsea FC 6th, 48 pts Manchester United 3rd, 55 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United win 31% Draw 26% Chelsea FC win 43%

Blues Team News

”The hurdle I spoke about [during Friday’s press conference] Enzo wanted to have a conversation with the leadership group,” Blues boss Liam Rosenior said on Sunday after the loss to Manchester City. “He has spoken with me, the leadership group and all of the players, and we look forward to welcoming him back.”

So we’re supposed to see Enzo Fernandez feature again on Saturday night for Manchester United. Elsewehre Reece James (hamstring/thigh) and Trevoh Chalobah (ankle/foot) are both potentially in contention to make the matchday squad, with the manager saying of the latter:

“Trevoh is working really, really hard and is back on the pitch.”

And then finally, Filip Jorgensen, Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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