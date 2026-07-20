With College Football Media Days in full swing now, we flashback, and re-up some of the most memorable moments from past talking seasons. This Bo Pelini post originally ran on July 28, 2014.

We learned today that Kitty Pelini is enjoying a nice slumber at a fine luxury hotel in Chicago during Big Ten Media Days.

Both Bo Pelini’s cat and his parody Twitter account have become almost as famous as he is. The Nebraska Cornhuskers Coach, noted for his “colorful” personality, inspired one of the most popular and funniest sports figure parody accounts around in @Faux Pelini.

The real Pelini is well aware of Faux Pelini and once tweeted at him asking for cat back.

Here’s the transcript from ASAP Sports today

Q. “First off, I hope that your cat is doing well. I wanted to ask if you brought the cat with you to Chicago.”

COACH PELINI: “First of all, my cat is — he’s enjoying a nap up in the room. So he is here in Chicago and enjoying the Windy City.”

Big Ten Media Days are held in the upscale Hilton Towers this year, just off the world famous Magnificent Mile, so I’m sure the cat is living in luxury for a couple days. Just a couple months ago, Bo held his fine feline as he led his Nebraska Cornhuskers team out of the tunnel for the spring scrimmage/practice (it’s not a game people, you need an actual opponent to classify a sporting event as a “game”) When emerging onto the field, he pulled a Lion King “Circle of Life” moment with the

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