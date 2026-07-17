Arsenal started slowly this summer transfer window but they are really raring to go right now! The defending Premier League champions and UEFA Champions League runner-up are not standing still this summer. Because if you’re standing still, well, you’re actually falling behind. Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers is their next target, and they might have to spend big to get him.

Morgan Rogers is believed to be Arsenal’s primary forward target this summer with interest set to intensify 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dpa3l9Uttj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 17, 2026

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, at all, as Rogers is understood to want the move. With England now eliminated from the World Cup, club-to-club talks are set to intensify and we could see an agreement reached on a transfer fee before too long.

Villa are said to want as much as £130 million for Morgan Rogers, but the Gunners will obviously try to knock that down.

Having already secured the signature of Christos Tzolis, as a replacement for the departed Leandro Trossard (who joined Besiktas), the North London club is now looking to add reinforcements to the attacking group, and thus make it even stronger than it was last season.

Rogers would obviously be the acquisition signifying that statement of intent.

While Arsenal had been linked to Bradley Barcola, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the reigning champions are no longer interested in the Paris Saint-Germain star. The focus right now is on Rogers.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.