Arsenal Stepping Up Pursuit of Aston Villa Winger Morgan Rogers

Now that Arsenal are finalizing the acquisition of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, the North London club will turn their attention towards other winger targets. That means they’ll now step up their pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers. With England now eliminated from the World Cup, at the hands of Argentina yesterday, talks have reportedly advanced already.

The reigning league champions are said to be preparing their initial bid for the 23-year-old midfielder.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal are now set to accelerate on Morgan Rogers deal, top target as new winger as always mentioned. Talks already advanced on player side and separate case from Tzolis, #AFC always wanted both. No talks for Barcola so far; focus on Rogers. pic.twitter.com/BSIjkM46ff — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal always wanted to sign both Tzolis and Rogers. This is not an either or situation. With Leandro Trossard leaving for Besiktas, the North Londoners were always looking to sign two new wingers.

Fab also points out that Arsenal are focusing squarely on Rogers right now, not Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola.

That said, we still have a ways to go until agreement is reached with Aston Villa. According to reports, Villa Park want £130 million in return and the last thing they need right now is the loss of another midfielder.

The transfer window and injury situations have combined to leave AVFC severely depleted in the middle of the park this summer.

Villa have yet to make a single major new signing this window, and Youri Tielemans bolted for Manchester United. Meanwhile Amadou Onana tore his ACL while featuring for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, which means he’ll miss most of the 2026-27 season.

Rogers, who is wanted by several of the biggest and best clubs, is said to prefer a move to Arsenal. So despite the potentially record-breaking projected transfer fee, this should transfer should happen.

It may take some extended rounds of negotiation, but the Morgan Rogers transfer looks very likely to happen.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.