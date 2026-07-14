It took awhile to warm up, but once it got started, the Manchester United transfer window really heated up in a hurry. United officially announced their first signing of the summer yesterday- midfielder Andrey Santos, formerly of Chelsea. The second announcement came earlier today, in the form of free agent goalkeeper Karl Darlow. And just within the last couple of hours, you had official confirmation of acquisition number three, and it’s midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. And you can best believe that United are not done either; more deals are on the way.

From possibility to reality. pic.twitter.com/dUvYvGfX9n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

“It’s hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United,” reads the club statement attributed to Tielemans. “Signing for such a special club feels incredible, it is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

“I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more. The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear; we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years.”

Tielemans moves over on a €41m (£35m, $49m) transfer from Aston Villa. The 29-year-old Belgian fits United’s biggest position of team need- defensive midfield.

United’s summer window began with an agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but it was never fully finalized. As the deal was entering its final stages, United decided to pull out, and you can’t help but feel very bad for Ederson.

However, once MUFC realized that both Santos and Tielemans could be acquired, it’s understandable why they pulled out of the Ederson transfer. Tielemans and Santos are both expected to slot straight into the first team.

“Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years,” reads a statement attributed to Jason Wilcox, United’s Football Director.

“He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United. Youri’s consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.”

Tielemans will wear shirt number 18.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.