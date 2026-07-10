Friday night brought a shocking plot twist in the summer transfer market- Ederson is not moving to Manchester United, after all. According to multiple sources, including Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano, United have pulled out of the deal. An agreement, with a transfer fee worth about £39m (or €45m) was reached back in June.

Before everything could be finalized however, Ederson was called up to the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup.

Once Brazil was eliminated, it was time to revisit the potential deal, and United required further medical examinations.

And with that, United have decided to pull out of the deal. Why?

Is it because of something that showed up on the medical exam?

Well, maybe not. They could have just changed their minds.

Reports indicate that Atalanta believe Ederson is not injured, and the fact that he was just on international duty with Brazil backs up that assertion. So with Ederson off, United have yet to officially sign a single new player this summer.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is nearing completion on his £50m move, but it still hasn’t been announced yet.

Free agent goalkeeper Karl Darlow is set for his medical, but that’s not official yet either.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.