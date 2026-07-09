Sean Steur Completes £23m Transfer to Newcastle United

Newcastle United have officially announced the arrival of their third signing this summer. Midfielder Sean Steur, 18, arrives from Ajax on a deal worth potentially up to €27 million ($30.8m, £23m). It’s all about the movement towards youth right now, at St. James Park! The first two players acquired this summer, French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen (previously with Reims) and Ivory Coast international winger Bazoumana Toure (previously with TSG Hoffenheim) are both 20-years-old.

Get to know our newest recruit 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/NyQxGFAOeT — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 9, 2026

“It’s an incredible feeling to be here,” Steur said after the transfer deal was completed.

“It’s a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world, so this is really exciting.

Steuer is being acquired as an eventual replacement for Sandro Tonali, who left Newcastle for Tottenham, at the price of £100 million, which is a club record signing for Spurs.

How to pronounce Sean Steur 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/XcBH5VWnxL — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 9, 2026

Tonali is also the second most expensive sale in Newcastle history, behind only Alexander Isak, when he left for Liverpool last summer.

“I was at home at Ajax — I joined when I was seven and I leave with only good memories, but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it’s really hard to say no,” Steur added.

“The last few days have gone fast and I’m very happy to join.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.