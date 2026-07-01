Some summer transfer deals are well-chronicled, every step of the way. With these transfers, it feels like they’re plod along slowly, because each phase of the negotiations receives a lot of media coverage. Sandro Tonali leaving Newcastle United to join Tottenham Hotspur is a classic example. Other summer transfers just totally pop up out of nowhere, and boom- they’re done! Bazoumana Toure, leaving TSG Hoffenheim to join Newcastle United, is the perfect example of this kind of arrangement.

With Tonali set to break the Tottenham club transfer fee record, in making his move to North London, Newcastle is acting quick to reinvest the £100 million they’re receiving in return.

🚨💥 EXCLUSIVE | Bazoumana Touré to Newcastle – DONE DEAL ✔️ Surprising move out of nowhere. Agreement reached with TSG Hoffenheim. #NUFC Transfer fee worth €50m + sell-on for promising 20 y/o winger. A record sale for Hoffenheim. @SkySportDE 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/9IZVi0HThi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2026

Toure, 20, is not a replacement for Tonali, as he’s a forward/winger, not a midfielder. He’s a replacement for Anthony Gordon, who left in May to join FC Barcelona. You can see the tweet from German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg embedded above, but Fabrizio Romano and The Chronicle have it as well.

Toure is now set for his Newcastle United medical, as a transfer fee worth €50m has been agreed by both clubs.

With the Ivory Coast eliminated by Norway last night, Toure has seen his World Cup service this summer come to an end.

Overall, he’s considered more of a great future potential/excellent player for the roster rebuild kind of acquisition, and not an instant impact kind of signing.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.