The Socceroos are in the knockout rounds, which is the part of the World Cup where calm, rational football analysis leaves the room and every Australian starts making outrageous bracket predictions. It’s the hope that kills ya. Australia take on Egypt in the Round of 32 at Dallas Stadium, with a place in the last 16 on the line and, more importantly, the chance to do something the Socceroos have never done before: win a knockout game at a World Cup.

No pressure then. Just the small matter of rewriting national football history before most of Australia has even had its first coffee.

Tony Popovic’s side arrived here the hard way, because of course they did.

Australia vs Egypt, Round of 32

Friday, July 3, Dallas Stadium, 1pm local time

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Australia opened with a 2-0 win over Türkiye, then had a much rougher time in game two, which we absolutely do not need to relive here, before grinding out the kind of 0-0 draw with Paraguay that will not be shown in football coaching clinics unless the topic is “survive first, entertain later”.

And now comes Egypt, unbeaten in Group G and carrying just enough star power to make everyone deeply uncomfortable.

The obvious name is Mohamed Salah, because it is always Mohamed Salah.

Egypt’s captain has one goal and two assists at this tournament and has returned to partial training after coming off with a hamstring issue against Iran. That is the sort of fitness update that tells you almost everything and absolutely nothing at the same time. If Salah plays, he is Salah, which is obviously a problem.

If he does not, Egypt still have a compact, stubborn and confident side that drew with Belgium, beat New Zealand and did enough against Iran to reach the knockouts. So no, this is not some easy little reward for getting through the group. This is a proper World Cup knockout match against a side that knows exactly how to stay alive.

Australia will be without Mathew Leckie and Jacob Italiano for the rest of the tournament, which trims the squad and removes two useful options at precisely the point where managers tend to enjoy having useful options.

The good news is Jordan Bos looks like he has arrived on the world stage with a suitcase full of chaos and no interest in giving it back. He has been one of Australia’s brightest sparks and may well have a very busy evening if Salah is declared fit.

Patrick Beach has done enough to keep the gloves, while Harry Souttar remains the defensive lighthouse Australia will need if Egypt start throwing bodies forward.

The big question is at the other end.

Australia cannot spend another knockout game waiting politely for something to happen.

Nestory Irankunda gives this team electricity. Cristian Volpato gives it craft. Mohamed Toure gives it running power through the middle. At some stage, preferably before the entire nation’s blood pressure explodes, Australia need to turn possession, effort and good intentions into actual goals.

This is not a game for fear. Respect Egypt, absolutely. Respect Salah, obviously. Respect the occasion, because it is enormous. But don’t shrink from it.

The Socceroos have spent decades being told they are brave, organised, difficult to beat and good value for a heroic exit. That has been nice enough. Very noble. Very Australian.

But now is the time to stop with the honourable losses.

Now would be a handy time to be something else.

Winners.