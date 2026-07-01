The Sandro Tonali summer transfer saga rumbles on, but it may be nearing an end soon. Tottenham Hotspur have been the darlings of this transfer window, thus far, because they have been the most active club. (Although Real Madrid have gotten a lot of business done too). Tottenham sent an initial bid of £75m to Newcastle United for Tonali, but it was predictably knocked back.

But now Spurs are back, with a very much improved bid.

🚨 BREAKING: Spurs have made a new bid for Sandro Tonali worth around £90m. Newcastle hoping for £100m. Talks between clubs continue. Spurs remain optimistic. 🤝 @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/WYr2p7AEzz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 1, 2026

Wednesday morning saw multiple sources claim that the North London club are back, and this time with a bid reportedly worth about £90m. It is expected to that Newcastle will reject that bid as well, as they want to hold out for around £100m. And thus, the dance should continue.

Spurs are also set to complete the signing of Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, to the tune of £85m. If/when that’s finalized, it would break the club transfer fee record.

Obviously, a Tonali signing would make sure that record does not last very long. In a related bit of transfer news, Tottenham are set to sell Luka Vuskovic to Brighton, for about £50 million.

The money raised there could go towards getting Tonali.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.