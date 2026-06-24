Tottenham Sign Martin Dubravka from Burnley on a Free

Most of the big money clubs have been moribund this summer transfer window. With the exception of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, most of the “news” so far, relating to the bigger clubs, has been just rumors or “deals” that won’t happen. Not so with Tottenham, who have been busy getting new deals over the line. The makeover of the roster continues with the addition of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who joins the club on a free transfer from Burnley FC.

The deal, which has been officially confirmed and announced, takes effect July 1, once the Slovakian’s current Burnley deal expires.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Martin Dubravka ✍️ 🔗 https://t.co/YAdzVKchXn pic.twitter.com/EycR1ENz3N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 24, 2026

Dubravka, 37, who played at Newcastle United from 2018-2025 (starting out there on loan initially), is expected to be behind Antonín Kinsky and ahead of Brandon Austin on the goalkeeping depth chart this upcoming season. Guglielmo Vicario, who was a part time starter this past season, is expected to leave this summer.

Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi is really revamping the roster, bringing in more players who are better suited to his systems.

Left back Andy Robertson moved over on a free from Liverpool. Then center half Marcos Senesi, from AFC Bournemouth, joined on a free agent deal as well. Fellow central defender Jan Paul van Hecke came over from Brighton & Hove Albion, for a transfer fee worth £52 million.

And now, Martin Dubravka becomes the fourth signing of the summer, and this level of activity, this early on in the window, truly signals intent.

THFC are well aware of how rough the past couple of seasons have been, and they know that a lot of changes are in order to try and turn the tide.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.