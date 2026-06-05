“Robo” has found his new team. Ever since Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last summer, you knew Andy Robertson would eventually leave Anfield. The Scottish left back now moves over on a free, joining Tottenham Hotspur. The North London club announced the official arrival of the Scotsman just a couple of hours ago.

📱 New message: Andy Robertson pic.twitter.com/k4fo0A0JZv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026

Andy Robertson leaves Liverpool having won several trophies, including the Champions League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups and two Premier League titles. He made 276 appearances and scored 11 goals. Robo is one of several players leaving Liverpool this summer, as the roster revamp will be a significant one.

The Merseyside club officially announced the arrival of Andoni Iraola, as the new manager, yesterday. Iraola will now remake the squad, with a side consisting of players that fit his system, so some of the players that were acquired under Arne Slot will have a diminished role this season, and then could eventually be moved on.

Andy Robertson, welcome to our family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wK9w11nGYJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026

Other Reds on the move include Ibrahima Konate, who is in frame to potentially join Real Madrid, and Mo Salah, who will decide his next club after the World Cup.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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