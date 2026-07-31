Liverpool central defender Joe Gomez is set to miss a few weeks, due to an unspecified muscle injury. Reds boss Andoni Iraola confirmed the bad news in a press conference yesterday.

“If it goes very good the injury is a little bit less, if [not] it goes a little more,” Iraola said.

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“It’s not massive, it’s a normal muscle injury, (but) I think it’s going to be impossible to have him for the start of the season because we are not so far (from the start of the season). It shouldn’t be a lot more.”

Well there you go- it’s not good news, but at the same time, it could have been much much worse. New signing Jeremy Jacquet will make his Liverpool debut on Sunday; Iraola confirmed this in a press conference yesterday.

“I think Jeremy is ready to go,” Iraola said yesterday.

Elsewhere Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are all now back from post World Cup holiday, and available for selection versus Leeds United. Maybe we see one or more of them in the starting lineup this weekend?

Meanwhile the Netherlands duo of Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk are set to return to the club next week.

It will be a bit longer for the other major new signing this summer, and Victor Munoz (who was a part of Spain’s World Cup title glory this summer) and Alexis Mac Allister (who played for Argentina, who lost in the tournament final).

“In the end, I think the most difficult situations logically will be Alexis and Victor (Munoz) because they played until the end of the tournament,” Iraola said last week. “I hope they have time to at least train with us a little bit, but it is true that it will probably affect the beginning of the season a little bit.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.