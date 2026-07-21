Liverpool are currently in beautiful Chicago, IL, USA! That will be their headquarters during their three match preseason tour of the United States of America. As the Reds begin their tour, they currently have six injury concerns: Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns, Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo.

All but one of those five players (Danns) traveled with the team to Chicago. None will feature in any of the preseason friendlies in the USA however.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola will address the media at 3pm local today, from the Endeavor Health Performance Center, adjacent to the Illinois Medical District in Chicago.

What a fitting coincidence, given how we’ll be doing a lot of talk on injuries and rehabilitation.

Yes, we will back later on today, with updates from this press conference.

Hugo Ekitike

He is recovering nicely, from his ruptured Achilles tendon, but is still a ways away from full team training. He may not play competitively until late 2026 or early 2027.

It is difficult to say, but he is with the rest of the 31-man travel party right now.

Conor Bradley

Pretty much the same situation as Ekitike, as recovery from his left knee injury, means he won’t play again until well into the regular season. Obviously, the timeline is heavily subject to change, but he’s in the same ballpark as Ekitike.

Giovanni Leoni

He is the closest to returning, among the injured contingent, as he’s at least resumed some light running now. Coming off an ACL tear though, he is still not expected to take part in any part of the preseason friendlies, and thus his availability for opening day remains in doubt.

Team Injury Updates as Preseason Friendlies Commence

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Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.