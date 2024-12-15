Welcome to the eighth edition of The Sports Bank's 2025 NHL Mock Draft. The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop site (at least as far as we know, but we could be wrong) that publishes a mock draft for all of the four leading North American major sports. This edition comes with wholesale changes, all around, on multiple levels. Our latest 2025 NFL … [Read more...] about 2025 NHL Mock Draft 12-16-24
Mean Girls is Not a Christmas Movie, Despite Growing Notion That it is
People are really trying to make fetch happen by designating Mean Girls as Christmas movie. The 2004 comedy, set in the Chicago's north suburbs (the high school depicted is a thinly veiled, fictionalized New Trier high school in Winnetka, IL) is indeed a timeless classic. It inspired a sequel, a Broadway play, a plethora of catch-phrases and the dumbest "official day"
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

West Ham United have a very tough challenge tomorrow night- a road match at AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are one of the most pleasant surprises of this season, and look every bit a UEFA Europa League qualification level side. Welcoming in the Hammers provides a great chance to pick up three more points, for their cause.
West Ham at Bournemouth Team News: Lopetegui, Antonio, Tavernier, Senesi
West Ham at Bournemouth Team News: Lopetegui, Antonio, Tavernier, Senesi

It was all thought that Julen Lopetegui would be the next Premier League manager sacked, but Southampton FC, in firing Russell Martin, beat West Ham United to the punch. That makes perfect sense for Saints, who are falling into a hole that they may not be able to climb out of. They look destined for the drop.
Die Hard is a Christmas Movie, No Debate
Die Hard is a Christmas Movie, No Debate

It started as a novel concept, about a decade ago. Is Die Hard, a movie released in the summer of 1988, often designated as an action film first, also a Christmas movie at the same time? With way more violence and cursing than a typical Christmas movie, can we call this film an example of yuletide cinema? "Scholars" and "historians" have "debated" this for years.
In Die Hard, What Christmas Eve Bowl Game has Notre Dame vs USC?
In Die Hard, What Christmas Eve Bowl Game has Notre Dame vs USC?

The next edition of the Notre Dame vs USC rivalry will be upon us this weekend, and with it, we have to ask a very burning question. That question being- what bowl game are these two teams playing in the classic Christmas film " Die Hard ?" Genuinely desirable bowl games, you know, the REAL bowl games, take place in or around New Year's. Thus, one truly wonders how the Notre
Legal Sports Betting: Exploring New Opportunities
Legal Sports Betting: Exploring New Opportunities

The legalisation of sports betting is reshaping the entertainment landscape across the United States. Missouri's recent approval of sports betting marks it as the 39th state to embrace this change. As more states join this movement, the implications are both vast and varied for all stakeholders involved.
Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC Starting XI Predictions
Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton FC Starting XI Predictions

Tottenham heads to Southampton FC for a game featuring two sides that really, and I mean REALLY need a victory. Spurs are now well within the second page of the standings while Saints are dead last overall. Tottenham are falling far out of contention for European qualification while Southampton look destined for the drop, after just getting promoted only this past May.
Tottenham at Southampton Team News: Davies, Bissouma, Ramsdale
Tottenham at Southampton Team News: Davies, Bissouma, Ramsdale

Tottenham Hotspur heads to Southampton FC for a matchup of two teams with very, and I mean VERY long injury and absentee lists. For Spurs, at least the news isn't as bad for Ben Davies, as had been initially feared. "Ben is not as bad as first thought," Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu said of the thigh injury to Davies. "There is a chance he could be back hopefully before the
FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Leganes
FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Leganes

After a big triumph in continental competition, in midweek at Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona are back home to their friendly confines in Catalonia. They will welcome in Leganes, a relegation fodder side, for a La Liga fixture. This match will be a lot easier, at least on paper, than the journey to last year's UEFA Champions League runner-up. We saw Hansi Flick do a lot of