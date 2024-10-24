When Illinois upset Michigan last weekend, it marked the first Illini win over a reigning national champion since October 10, 1942. Back then, the Illini beat Minnesota, AP National Champions with an 8-0 record in 1941, 20-13 at home. For the Illini, it ended a 14 game losing streak against reigning national champions, and set up for a major showdown at #1 Oregon this Saturday.

The Illini, off to a 6-1 start for the second time in Bret Bielema’s four seasons at Illinois, will face the #1 team in the nation for the 16th time in program history and the first time since the 2007 win at #1 Ohio State.

From 2023 Champs to 2024 Champion Front-runner

Oregon is the truth, there is no doubt about it. They are #1 for a reason and Dillon Gabriel is a baller. Just the 8th college QB to ever top 15,000 yards passing in his career, he plays the game with a no fear attitude, similar to Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

” Of course, you’re going to go out there and get hit sometimes. says Richardson in a one-on-one interview with RG.org. It’s not like I’m going out there and searching for contact. It’s football — you’re going to get tackled, you’re going to get hit in the pocket, you’re going to get banged up, bruised up.

“It’s all a part of the game. I don’t necessarily think about changing, but I do think about making sure that I’m available for the team and the squad.”

The Fighting Illini have three AP Top 25 wins for the third time in program history (1983, 1990, 2024). They’ll enter Saturday with a record of 3-12 all-time against #1-ranked teams. The trio of wins came in 1950 (Ohio State), 1956 (Michigan State) and 2007 (at Ohio State).

You’re With Me, Leather!”

Those made to look like they’re leather, but actually real, modern day helmets from last Saturday, they were designed by Nebraska artist Armando Villarreal. It was a design that was over two years in the making, and process of painting each one takes over two hours.

One of the refs had to touch an Illini helmet to see if it was leather or not. (https://t.co/WsLXxQKhkn) pic.twitter.com/VVV67AvARG — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) October 20, 2024

Every helmet need to be sanded-down, air-brushed, hand-stenciled and precision painted.

Illini coach Bret Bielema said in postgame: “the gentleman that made those is actually from a small town in Nebraska, and he’s a Nebraska fan, and I said that’s ok, everyone has got to be a fan of somewhere.

“It’s cool, he came and watched the game.”

Bielema said that one of the officials was so wowed by the helmet’s trompe l’oeil painting that he had to touch one in order to see if it was actually leather or not.

“To have that moment for one day is pretty awesome,” Bielema continued.

“I just hope I get a helmet! Jack Rosch, our equipment manager deserves all the credit in the world- he was kind of living in this moment.”

Illini QB Luke Altmyer is a fan: “they’re sick, I don’t know what anyone else thought, but I thought they were freaking awesome. Whatever they did to make ’em was freaking cool; another reason I’ll remember this game, is what we had on.”

Tight end Tanner Arkin liked the helmets as well, calling them unique. He also isn’t sure if he’ll get to keep his, or not.

“I don’t think so,” he said in post game, “I’m not sure what they’re doing

Fun things do End in “-eum”

Homer Simpson was wrong when he said “fun things don’t end in -eum, they end in -mania.”

The University of Illinois installed a free pop-up museum celebrating the 100 year history of Memorial Stadium inside the Great West Hall. It’s a small, just two room museum, but it is jam packed with lots of imagery, memorabilia and artifacts from the illustrious history of Zuppke Field.

Saturday’s game program was of course a re-creation of the original 1924 game program, and you can a copy here. Of all the artwork and trinkets and objects on display, one really stood out to me.

There were a couple pre 1920s artist renderings of the future Memorial Stadium, and they were used for fundraising purposes. One drawing showed a giant obelisk in the south end zone, where the horseshoe stands today.

Imagine if they had gone with that plan!

The Illini have been ranked for six consecutive weeks. The six AP Poll appearances are the most for the program since the 2007 Rose Bowl season. The #20 Illini and #1 Oregon will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and they’ll be on CBS, in the prime window, for the second straight week.

The Illini are underdogs to the tune of more than three touchdowns.

