Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo are all back to match fitness for FC Barcelona, but are they ready to feature from kick off and go the full 90 minutes at Real Madrid? Well, the first name in that trio, most likely not, as he recently recovered from a very long term injury. However, the other two members of that triad could receive an El Clasico starting assignment, maybe.

We skipped the Barca team news post for this one as little has changed since the resounding triumph in midweek continental competition.

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 26, 9PM, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

El Clasico Series History

La Liga: Madrid 79, FC Barcelona 74, Drawn 35

La Liga games at El Estadio Bernabéu: Madrid 37, FC Barcelona 19, Drawn 13

FC Barcelona 29% Draw 24% Real Madrid 47%

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 27 pts WWLWW Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WWDWW

Eric Garcia is touch and go/a doubt while the same sizable contingent of long-term injury absentees remain out. So without further ado, we’ll get to the lineup prediction.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (El Clasico)

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories