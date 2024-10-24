There is no bigger match, obviously, in football than El Clasico, this weekend. It goes without saying that every time these two arch-rivals get together, it’s huge! But when it’s first place versus second place, like we have going on here, the magnitude just reaches another gear. So far, FC Barcelona are having the better season, and they sit higher in the table.

However, Madrid are the reigning champions, and they are the club which is to football what….rooting for the casino would be in gambling! LOLOL!

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Oct. 26, 9PM, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

FC Barcelona 29% Draw 24% Real Madrid 47%

El Clasico All-time head-to-head: Madrid 105, Barca 100, Draws 52

El Clasico Odds: Real Madrid +105, Barcelona +220, Draw +290

La Liga Standing, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 27 pts WWLWW Real Madrid 2nd, 24 pts, WWDWW

I mean the all the cards have been decked in a way that benefits Los Blancos, but what can you do?

That’s our system! They are truly in an injury crisis right now though. Then again, so is Barca. Here’s what is most likely the strongest team that Carlo Ancelotti can start right now.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona (El Clasico)

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurielen Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

