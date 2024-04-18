They are known as Los Reyes Del Europa (“The Kings of Europe”) for a reason. Real Madrid just get it done, period, full stop, when it comes to continental competition. It was thrilling and enthralling last night, in Manchester, and the final result saw the current European champions knocked off, and the underdog Los Blancos moving on to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

This weekend brings El Clasico, and with it, a chance for Madrid to re-establish rule at the home front.

El Clasico FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 21, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 78 pts, WWWWD FC Barcelona 2nd 70 pts WWWWD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 55% Draw 23% FC Barcelona 22%

A win doesn’t mathematically clinch the league title for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, but it does make that reality eventually inevitable.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs FC Barcelona

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vaquez, Nacho Fernandes, Eder Militao, Federico Garcia; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

El Clasico Prediction: Real Madrid 1, FC Barcelona 1

