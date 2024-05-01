As FC Barcelona head into May, starting with a home fixture against Girona, there are no new injury concerns. The situation remains the same: Frenkie de Jong (ankle), Alex Balde (thigh) and Gavi (anterior cruciate ligament rupture) are all done for the season. And as we head to the finish line of this term, Barcelona are battling for second place with the opponent that they’ll take on this Saturday.

FC Barcelona at Girona FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. May 4, 6:30 CET, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain

Preview Material: Team News for Both Clubs Barca Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Girona 3rd, 71 pts, WDWWL FC Barcelona 2nd, 73 pts, WLWWW

Google Result Probability: Girona 35% Draw 25% FC Barcelona 40%

Barca Team News

Girona have had a surprising season, siting top of the La Liga table for a significant (especially so for them) portion of this season. While Real Madrid are champions-elect, they can still finish runner-up in the table, but would need to surpass Barca in order to do it. If they get a win at home here against the visiting Blaugranes, it could certainly help to catapult them towards that position.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories