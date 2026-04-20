Barcelona Team News vs Celta Vigo: Marc Bernal, Fermin Lopez

There was some huge news on the FC Barcelona fitness front yesterday, as midfielder/wimger Fermín Lopez returned to training. He had to do so wearing a protective mask on his face, after having suffered a blow in the Champions League loss last week. Fermin Lopez should be available in the some capacity against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night. The news is different regarding Marc Bernal, who faces a late fitness test for this one, according to a report in Yahoo Sports.

Barca vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick: Wed. April 22, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia

Google Result Probability Barcelona win 79% Draw 12% Celta Vigo win 9%

La Liga Standings: Barcelona 1st, 79 pts Celta Vigo 6th, 44 pts

Barca Team News vs Celta Vigo

Bernal is dealing with a sprained ankle, so the situation is not too serious, but you just never know how it might go. The third and final fitness concern is Andreas Christensen, who remains sidelined with a longer-term knee injury. The bigger update with the Danish defender pertains to his contract situation. While both sides reportedly want the partnership/arrangement to continue, talks of an extension are currently at an impasse.

Barcelona are now nine points clear at the top of the table, as we enter into late April, so the La Liga title seems more like just an inevitable formality, at this point. Celta Vigo meanwhile, are trying to move up from Conference League to Europa League qualification for next season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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