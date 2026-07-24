Tottenham Hotspur beat MK Dons 1-0 in a behind closed doors preseason friendly on Wednesday. Now it’s time to play not just a friendly, but also an exhibition match. Spurs will now head down under, starting first in New Zealand, and then Australia. And they will do so, with more transfer narratives surrounding “Cuti” or Cristian Romero.

And in addition to all the transfer talk, Romero is also away on post World Cup holiday, and using the well-deserved time off to rest and rehab from the minor knee injury that he picked up during the tournament.

Tottenham Hotspur International Preseason Tour

July 26 Auckland FC (Auckland)

July 29 Sydney FC (Sydney)

August 1 Chelsea (Sydney)

Preseason in New Zealand FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Auckland FC

Detailed List of Injury Updates: go here

Tottenham Predicted Starting XI: go here

Date: Sun. July 26, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Time: local kickoff 3pm, 4am UK time

Tottenham Injury News

However, it’s a very minor, minor knock, as Romero actually started the World Cup Final this past Sunday. The more substantial news story surrounding Cuti right now is where will he playing next season? He’s made it clear that he wants to move on.

Elsewhere Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons are not making the trip to the island nation located in the Pacific Ocean. They will continue their rehabilitation from long-term injuries. Also staying behind is a player with a fresh injury concern, Mo Kudus.

Given how important he obviously is to the team, Spurs will want to make sure he’s back fit for the regular season. And then finally, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario sustained a minor knock in training and stay behind at Hotspur Way instead of making the trip.

Also, he is likely to leave the club this summer anyway.

Tottenham World Cup Absentees

Meanwhile three of Spurs’ new signings this summer, Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Jan Paul van Hecke, are making the trip, after having recently competed at the World Cup. However, Marcos Senesi, coming off a deep run with Argentina, will not.

On the flip side Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Pedro Porro and Djed Spence have all been extended some holiday leave from the club, after having competed in the latter stages of the tournament.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.