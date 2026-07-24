Everton FC have made three new signings this summer transfer window: Merlin Rohl, Tyrique George and Hayden Hackney, and more new additions are expected to arrive before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. While Rohl and George had starting assignments for the 4-0 thrashing of Dundee last weekend, we’re still awaiting the Toffees debut of Hackney.

Preseason FYIs

Everton FC at Bolton Wanderers

Kickoff: Sat July 25, 3pm

Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, Horwich, Greater Manchester, UK

Everton Injury Updates in Full Detail: go here

Everton FC Team News

It may not come this Saturday, when Everton visits Championship side Bolton Wanderers. Hackney is still building up his match fitness right. The same goes for center back supreme Jarrad Branthwaite.

He’s recovered well from the substantial hamstring injury that he suffered, but manager David Moyes will likely bring him along slowly. Meanwhile James Garner remains a doubt due to that groin injury he’s been dealing with.

Otherwise the Toffees have a fit squad right now.

While the blue team in Liverpool finished 13th last season, they were just four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion for the 8th and final UEFA competition qualification slot in the table.

So if they can strengthen the side just a bit more, this preseason and summer transfer window, they’re almost there.

They don’t need to improve all that much, in order to get back to playing European football again.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.