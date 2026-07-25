Chelsea FC have played behind closed doors this summer already, twice, but now it’s time to put on a show in front of a crowd. It will happen down under, as the Blues get their 2026-27 preseason underway at Western Sydney Wanderers at Accor Stadium. It’s the Chelsea debut, from an exhibition standpoint (i.e. performing in front of fans), for new manager Xabi Alonso and summer signing at right back Marco Palestra.

Chelsea Tour in Sydney, Australia

July 28 vs Western Sydney Wanderers

August 1 vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Kickoff: UK BST- Tues, July 28, 10:45 a.m. Australia AEST- Tues, July 28, 7.45 p.m.

Watch: the only option is CFC+, Chelsea’s subscription service

Where: Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Blues Team News

Chelsea’s two previous friendlies, against Crawley and Bromley, were both conducted behind closed doors. Palestra is likely the only summer signing who will feature in this one.

Club record signing Morgan Rogers is now on post World Cup holiday while both Geovany Quenda (unspecified knock) and Emmanuel Emegha (hamstring injury) were left out of the 28 man travel party to Australia.

We’re still awaiting an official announcement of the Maxence Lacroix signing, but even if that were to come between now and kickoff of this match, he still wouldn’t feature in this one. We covered why in the last post here.

Injury/fitness wise, Estêvão, who was left out of the Brazil World Cup squad due to a serious hamstring injury, is now back fully fit.

This should be the first time he plays in front of spectators since he suffered his injury in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United on April 18.

Otherwise there are no new injury concerns at this time.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.