Welcome to the 2026 summer transfer window, Chelsea FC. When you consider how many transfer spending records Chelsea has shattered in recent years, it’s a bit surprising to see them not have a new addition settled by now. It’s just what they do. But the first signing is just about on the board now, and it comes in the form of Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra.

The two clubs have reached agreement on the transfer fee status, so it is indeed “here we go” time for the 21-year-old Italian.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/W3ktXVK6EV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

According to Goal, that agreed upon transfer fee “is understood to be in excess of £43m and rising toward £47m with add-ons..” Palestra had reportedly been wanted by Inter Milan as well, but he’ll now instead become the first major signing of the Xabi Alonso era.

There will be more signings to come, obviously, because this is Chelsea, and it’s summer transfer spending season. When it comes to transfer domino effects, apparently, that won’t be happening here with incumbent right back Malo Gusto.

According to Romano, a Marco Palestra acquisition will not lead to a Gusto sale.

They reportedly value the Frenchman at £75m, and are not currently looking to offload him.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.