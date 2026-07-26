Aston Villa fell 2-1 yesterday, to an FC Porto side that was playing their final preseason friendly. The Portuguese champions are gearing up for the Portugese Super Cup next weekend, and their domestic season title defense will begin in two weeks time. Aston Villa are in a very different place right now, as Saturday marked just their second preseason practice game. Villa was missing several players, who were away on post World Cup holiday. Also missing out on this one for Villa were the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Tammy Abraham, Alejandro Garnacho, Pau Torres, Alysson and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Preseason FYIs

Aston Villa vs Real Sociedad

Kickoff: Tue July 28, 730pm UK (BST)

Venue: Bescot Stadium (Walsall, West Midlands)

Aston Villa Injury Updates in Full Detail: go here

Aston Villa Team News

The first three names we listed there are of added intrigue right now. Kamara (PCL left knee) and Abraham (shoulder) are both building up to match fitness, having underwent surgery, earlier this year, to correct a serious injury. The UEFA Super Cup, against UCL holders Paris Saint-Germain, is August 12.

So the race against the clock is on to try and get them eased back into it, before the trophy match commences. Major they can see a few minutes against Real Sociedad on Tuesday night? Or, more likely, this will occure during the three friendlies that are sandwiched in between this midweek exhibition versus the Spanish side and the more highly anticipated silverware match against PSG 17 days from now.

As for Garnancho, he was officially unveiled as the latest summer signing late last week.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United man is set to make his debut in a Villa shirt soon; maybe in this clash.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.