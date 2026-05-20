Arsenal legend and Football Analyst Thierry Henry was a part of CBS Sports’ virtual media session previewing the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final, featuring Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal, on Wednesday. Henry, who played eight seasons, featured 254 times and scored 174 goals for Arsenal, was asked how he celebrated Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph the previous day. He was also asked about what it’s going to be like covering the UCL final, given how his club is one of the two competing for the trophy.

While he refused to answer the first question, he did answer the second one.

Thierry Henry reacts to Arsenal winning the Premier League title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aOZ8iYMJza — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 20, 2026

Championship Sunday FYIs

London Derby: Arsenal at Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sunday May 24, 4pm BST, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Team News, Match Preview: go here

Standings:

Arsenal- Premier League Champions, Preparing for UEFA Champions League Final versus PSG

Crystal Palace- Mid-table, Preparing for UEFA Champions League Final vs Rayo Vallecano

Thierry Henry reacts to Arsenal winning their first league title in 22 years ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/75fj0GIuB3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 20, 2026

Therefore we embedded not one, but two tweets which anwer the first question for us. Henry was so consistently militant, in saying the call was about the Champions League, and only the Champions League that it became one of the prevailing themes of the media call.

Thierry Henry said that calling the UCL will be “horrible,” due to the nerves he’ll endure, given his Arsenal fandom.

“What it’s going to be, as I said it to the guys, and I’ll share it with you- It’s going to be horrible for me,” said the left-footed French forward, who some consider the greatest Gunners player ever.

Thierry Henry wouldn’t even take

-my question about Arsenal winning the title yesterday

-some other reporter’s World Cup question

Was like a French version of Bill Belichick’s “we’re on to Cincinnati”

funny stuff https://t.co/YePnUmdSwW — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) May 20, 2026

“Because usually I go to finals of the Champions League, my team is not it, doesn’t matter what happened, I’m very relaxed. I go there chilling.”

He then described what covering the UCL Final was like for his fellow CBS Sports Analysts and deskmates Jamie Carragher (played all 17 years with Liverpool, who reached the final in 2018, 2019 and 2022) and Micah Richards (10 years at Manchester City, who won the UCL for the first time in 2021).

“Usually, Jamie’s scared because Liverpool more often than not have been in the final,” Henry continued.

“I’ve seen Micah having almost tears in his eyes because City won it, but I was there, kidding, doing my thing, watching the game normally, and I didn’t have second thoughts. That’s going to be totally different for me this time.”

Henry went on to say that he’ll still maintain his professionalism, no matter what happens in the match.

“I won’t lie, if they win or if they lose, obviously, I am still going to be professional, but I won’t be scared to say it’s going to be horrible for me, because you’re a fan, right? Your team is there,” Henry added.

“Like I said, I will stay professional, but yeah, it’s not going to be a nice feeling, because it will be different for me for the first time- those guys went through it before, not me.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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