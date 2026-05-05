The plot thickened, in the Premier League title race last night, as Everton stalemated with Manchester City last night 3-3. We will almost certainly see the plot thicken again, and again, before Championship Sunday. But for now, Manchester City no longer have the upper hand, and manager Pep Guardiola admitted it on Monday. Arsenal club legend Thierry Henry, one of the leading football commentators in the game today, said the league title race is now back in his former club’s hands. Indeed the Gunner are “in the driver’s seat,” “have all the momentum,” just pick your cliche.

“I wouldn’t be thinking ‘we can afford to drop points now’ if I was Arsenal, but it is back in their hands, that is a fact,” Henry said while presenting on Sky Sports yesterday (as transcribed by the BBC)

“I am going to stay in my lane, I am not going to celebrate too early. Nothing is done.”

Had Jeremy Doku not equalized in the very last seconds of the game last night, Arsenal would now be in an even better position than they currently are. However, even if City had dropped all three points on Monday, instead of two, this race would still not be over.

Thierry Henry doubled down on his “this isnt over yet” stance.

“Manchester City dropped two points but you can’t start to think that maybe [you can drop points]. There is no maybe,” he continued. “I am worried for the West Ham game, like I was worried for City [against Everton].”

List of Arsenal and Manchester City Remaining Fixtures

Arsenal

West Ham United (A) – May 10

Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 60% Draw 22% West Ham United win 18%

Burnley (H) – May 18

Crystal Palace (A) – May 24*

Manchester City

Brentford (H) – May 9

Google Result Probability: Manchester win 71% Draw 16% Brentford win 13%

Crystal Palace (H) – May 13

Bournemouth (A) – May 19

Aston Villa (H) – May 24*

*Denotes Championship Sunday

Current Premier League Title Race Standing

Points Matches Played Goal Differential Tie-Breaker Goals Scored Second Tiebreaker

Arsenal 76 35 +41 67

Manchester City 71 34 +37 69

Thierry Henry is right- this Sunday’s contest against the Hammers could indeed be very tricky. Just like the Toffees clash was for City. The Irons are fighting for survival; much like Everton are battling for a place in UEFA competition next season.

You can’t take anything for granted- regardless of how much lower in the table the opponent is.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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