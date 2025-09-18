No doubt what the headliner fixture in all of world football is this weekend- Arsenal vs Manchester City. Mikel Arteta will hope to have both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard back in the lineup on Sunday, the pair will face a race against time in order to do so.

Let’s cover the duo, starting with Saka, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 22, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 49% Manchester City 25% Draw 26%

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 2nd, 9 pts Manchester City 8th, 6 pts

Gunners Team News

Saka suffered the setback in against Leeds United, but the problem is not thought to be serious, and this match has been the targeted date for potential return all along. As for Odegaard he missed training on Monday, and the midweek win over Athletic Club, due to the shoulder injury that he sustained against Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere Ben White has been in and out of the matchday squads, alternating between available and unavailable due to an unspecified, undisclosed issue.

And then finally, Kai Havertz remains sidelined until November or thereabouts while Gabriel Jesus remains out until 2026.

