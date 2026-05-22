Both Alexander Isak and Alisson face late fitness tests for Liverpool’s season finale, at home to Brentford FC. Alisson has been out for awhile, with an injury in the thigh/hamstring area, but he did train on Friday, so he should be good to go on Championship Sunday.

“Ali will train with us today, so that’s positive,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. “Alex (Isak) trains for the first time with us today – parts of what we are going to do. So, to a certain extent, both positive.”

Championship Sunday FYIs

Liverpool vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 24, 4pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

UEFA Qualification Implication:

Liverpool- will clinch UCL slot unless they lose, Bournemouth win, and the Cherries end up +7 in goal differential over the Reds on Championship Sunday

Brentford- level on points but behind Chelsea for the Conference League qualification slot.

Reds Team News

Going further on Alex Isak, who officially has an undisclosed condition (reportedly, a problem in the groin/hip/pelvic region), Slot said this: “Alex trains for the first time with us today – parts of what we are going to do. So, to a certain extent, positive.”

So he’s essentially 50/50 for this one. Meanwhile Jeremie Frimpong faces a late fitness test here, due to a hamstring strain.

And then finally, you have Liverpool’s out for the season contingent- Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, Jayden Danns and Conor Bradley.

There are no changes to the Brentford injury/fitness situation right now.

Of course the main storyline here is probably the end of the line for Mohamed Salah.

“I will always love this club.” ❤️ Salah: Farewell to The King will be available on YouTube and All Red Video at 5pm today 👑 pic.twitter.com/nxWd5AHYbb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2026

Yes, this will be Mo Salah’s final game in a Liverpool shirt, and now he leaves the club on a free transfer…when Anfield could have sold him to Saudi Arabia, in a previous summer, for an exorbitant amount of money. Salah leaves the Merseyside club as one of the most decorated in their long, illustrious history.

🗣️”What he wants, what I want is the club to be as successful as last season.” Arne Slot responds to Mohamed Salah’s bombshell statement which said “crumbling” Liverpool need to rediscover their identity and discusses how he’ll approach his final game for the club. pic.twitter.com/ud1g5jXndy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 22, 2026

He also leaves, on a bit of a controversial note, as you can see from the embedded tweet above. Because well, of course he does.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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