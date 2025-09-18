We have not completed the UEFA Champions League matchday 1 as of yet, but so far, Arsenal have looked as good as anybody. The win over Athletic Bilbao came despite the North Londoners missing several key pieces, and while a couple of them could return on Sunday, they’ll still be without the services of a couple important players. Obviously, this isn’t the best time to be playing Manchester City.

Or is it? Man City have not looked, at least so far, like the squad, team and club that we know.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 22, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Arsenal FC Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Man City

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 49% Manchester City 25% Draw 26%

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 2nd, 9 pts Manchester City 8th, 6 pts

A big part of that is this fact- Man City are very injury-riddled themselves right now.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres

