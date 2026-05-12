The run-up to every World Cup inevitably leads to a series of news stories that expose the worst inherent elements of the host nation. These “off-the-pitch concerns/problems/issues” are consistently in the public consciousness in the weeks leading up to the quadrennial soccer/footbal/futbol tournament. In the case of the United States of America and 2026, the sociopolitical problems have reared their ugly head in the form of “late stage capitalism,” a phrase that is often used in place of extreme price gouging, over corruption and corporate greed run amok. While yes, Canada and Mexico are co-hosting with the USA, make no mistake about it, this is America’s World Cup. Thus, there is a ton of pressure on the USMNT (United States Men’s National Team) to perform next month.

Right now all the talk around the World Cup focuses on how egregiously overpriced every aspect of the tournament, and other commercial interests connected to the tournament, truly are.

While this is mostly FIFA’s doing, America is letting them be greedy and exploitative on their home soil, and all of it just places more spotlight on all that is going wrong with this North American (but mostly the USA’s) World Cup. With that in mind, the stakes are raised for the USMNT to take care of business.

At this point, a round of 32 appearance should be bare minimum expectation. A round of 16 appearance would be satisfactory, and okay, but nothing special. After all, they’re literally ranked #16 in the world, currently, by FIFA. A quarterfinal appearance would be exciting, and a final four finish would be euphoric.

The semifinals is likely the ultimate highest ceiling for this team, but it certainly doesn’t seem realistic, at all, right now.

USMNT Has Yet to Look Great Under Mauricio Pochettino

While getting the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton manager was indeed a “splash hire,” it’s been all no sizzle, no steak. In early 2025, they lost the third place game of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Later on that summer, Mexico took the power back in the Dos a Cero rivalry, as El Tri beat the Stars and Stripes in the Gold Cup Final 2-1. So its been uninspiring thus far.

But hey, they beat Uruguay 5-1 in a friendly last November, so there is that!

Is this Team Likable? Or Not Really?

In recent years, we’ve seen more and more of the top players skip these tournaments. That’s a huge turnoff to supporters. Additionally, this is a squad that hasn’t lived up to its own hype yet. It’s not their fault the “Golden Generation” label was slapped upon them, and we’re long past the point of needing to retire that mind-numbing cliche.

Ask Belgium about having a “golden generation,” it only means anything if/when you win something. It’s the dumbest/worst platitude in the beautiful game.

But there is something else about the USMNT side that prohibits excitement from taking hold. It’s not to say they’re unlikable, it’s just that they seem kind of difficult to get enthusiastic about. Alexi Lalas is completely clueless moron on a great many topics.

You will become dumber every time you hear Lalas speak on anything sociopolitical or geopolitical, but he had some salient points in his infamous rant from just before the USMNT blew their 2018 World Cup qualifying chances.

The “tattoed millionaires” harangue, which went crazy viral, was on point in a couple places.

What’s Next

There are two warm-up friendlies left- vs Senegal, May 31st, our nation’s most boring city, Charlotte, NC. Then it’s USA versus Germany on D-Day, June 6 (yes, the jokes just write themselves here) at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Midwest was shut out of hosting an actual World Cup game.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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