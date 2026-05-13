Michael Carrick is set to see the “interim” portion of his job title removed. The results speak for themselves, as Carrick has truly earned the permanent manager job at Manchester United. According to The Guardian, the club “will open ­formal discussions” with Carrick, for appointing him to the full time head coaching role.

Since assuming the caretaker manager gig, on January 5, Carrick has taken 33 points from 15 league fixtures; more than any other side in the entire top flight. The club is making a smart move in handing the keys to Carrick.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday May 17, 5:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Form, Standings: Manchester United LWWWD 3rd, 65 points Nottingham Forest DWWWD 16th, 43 points

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 59% Nottingham Forest 19% Draw 22%

Manchester United Team News

Up next for him and his side is the home finale- United will welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford this Sunday. On to the squad itself, Casemiro missed the last game, with an undisclosed issue, but Carrick said he’ll be fine for the next one. Casemiro will certainly be pushing to get in the squad here, as this will be his final home game at Old Trafford.

Inter Miami CF are, at least for now, the front-runners to sign the free agent Brazilian midfielder.

Elsewhere Manuel Ugarte (lower back) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) face late fitness tests in order to make the squad on Sunday.

They are both 50/50 propositions or “doubts” for the home clash with the Tricky Trees.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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