It appears that both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will be passed fit to feature for Manchester United on Monday night against Brentford FC. Cunha was forced off during last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea after dealing with some discomfort in his right groin area. Mbeumo made an early exit as well, limping off in the very late stages of the road win.

However, interim manager Michael Carrick sounded rather unconcerned about his club’s injury situation.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Monday. April. 27, 8pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

PL Form, Standing: Man United LWDLW 3rd, 58 pts Brentford FC DDDDD 9th 48 pts

Result Probability: Man United 52% Brentford FC 24% Draw 24%

Man United Team News

“To be honest, everything’s alright, as it was,” Carrick said at his presser yesterday. “Couple of knocks and niggles a little bit, coming out of the game, that you’d expect.”

It appears that Mbeumo will get to face his former team on Monday night.

Elsewhere Leny Yoro missed out last weekend, due to an unspecified/undisclosed injury, but he could be in contention to feature here.

“[Yoro], we’re still working on that one,” Carrick said.

“So, there’s a possibility, there’s a possibility, but at this stage, it’s not 100 percent sure.”

On Patrick Dorgu, Carrick said: “Patrick’s working his way to being back, certainly making good progress and back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that’s good news.”

So maybe United will have him back in the fold sometime next month. Meanwhile you have the availability concerns due to disciplinary issues in central defense. Harry Maguire returns from suspension here on Monday night but it’s bad new with Lisandro Martinez.

He’ll serves the second game of his three-match ban, as the club’s appeal of the ruling was rejected.

Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable with a lower back problem, but a least he returned to training, outdoors on grass, finally. So that is progress, and he might play again before the season ends.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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