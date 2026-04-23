Liverpool will be down to their third choice goalkeeper on Saturday, as Giorgi Mamardashvili suffered a knee injury that required hospitalization in the Merseyside derby win on the weekend. Mamardashvili had to be stretchered off in the victory over Everton, and now he’ll be sidelined for most of what remains of this season. Meanwhile Alisson is still recovering from his undisclosed injury, and won’t be back until early next month, so you know that means- yes, it is Freddie Woodman time for the Reds on Saturday.

Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday April 25, 3pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 66% Draw 19% Crystal Palace victory 15%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool 5th, 55 points, LDLWW Crystal Palace 13th, 43 pts, LLDDL

Liverpool Team News

He did start, against this same Crystal Palace team, in the EFL Cup defeat earlier this season, but this will be his Premier League debut. That result, back in October, went 3-0 to the Eagles, so we’ll see if this match turns out any better for them. It probably can’t get any worse! The only other bit of team news for this rematch of the Community Shield last summer pertains to Joe Gomez. It remains to be seen whether or not his muscular injury will let up in time for him to feature in this one.

And then of course, you stil have Wataru Endo (ankle), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL), all remaining sidelined as long-term absentees

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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