Liverpool got a win over the weekend, 2-0 over Fulham in the Premier League, but it came at a cost. Midfielder Curtis Jones suffered a groin injury, which forced him off at halftime. Reds boss Arne Slot implicated that Jones is almost certain to miss out on Tuesday night, when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, second leg.

Curtis Jones joins the likes of Alisson Becker (undisclosed), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) and Conor Bradley (knee).

Liverpool vs PSG FYIs

Kickoff: Tuesday April 14, Anfield, Liverpool, UK, 8pm

Competition: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal, Leg 2/2

Tie Aggregate: PSG leads 2-0

Google Result Probability: PSG win 38% Draw 23% Liverpool win 39%

Team News for Both Sides

Record signing Alexander Isak recently returned to action.

Shifting gears to the UCL holders, Bradley Barcola could come back into the squad hear, having recovered from his ankle injury. Barcola has already returned to full training, so he should, or at least could, be back in action. Meanwhile Fabian Ruiz remains on the sidelines with a knee injury. Otherwise the team news situation, for both sides, remains sidelined. We’ll see if Slot and company can make Anfield a fortress, once again, on a critical European night, and somehow turn the tie round

If he cannot, then his current gig could be in jeopardy.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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