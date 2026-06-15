If you think the hydration breaks at the 2026 World Cup are really more about having an excuse to add more commercials to the telecast, you’re not wrong. Given how we’re seeing “water breaks,” or “cooling breaks,” which were created for the purpose of player comfort and safety during extremely hot conditions, at indoor, air-conditioned stadiums, one could easily be suspect of the true motives behind these practices. Virgil van Dijk, captain of both the Netherlands national team and Liverpool FC, made vocal his private suspicions.

Van Dijk was asked about the practice of including cooling breaks during games when conditions are not extremely hot. The Dutch central defender laughed, before responding:

“Hydration breaks are a bit interesting, because I was obviously watching almost all the games up until today, and every time going to commercial is a bit…Not really that I like it. I think for the neutral watchers on TV it’s also not great. If it’s really hot, obviously it would be good to put them in.

“But I think you have to look at it in every game, separately, in my opinion.”

Not all broadcasts include commercials during the hydration breaks, but some do. It is now up to the broadcasting partner what they want to do during the breaks, since FIFA approved the placement of ads during hydration breaks back in March. Van Dijk made these remarks after The Netherlands 2-2 draw with Japan, which was played inside an air-conditioned AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Van Dijk later added a remark that conveyed his realization that perhaps he had said too much about cooling breaks, with the star center back adding:

“But I think I’ve said enough already for that.”

The Dutch are fully invading Dallas as we speak pic.twitter.com/gP6hzDEJQA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2026

One story about yesterday’s match, a narrative that may perhaps even transcend the match result itself, was the atmosphere. Videos and photos of the Oranje Army getting fired up for the match have gone very viral on social media. The Oranje supporters even welcomed in, with open arms, a fan of the opponent (Japan).

🇳🇱🇯🇵 Reason 357 to fall in love with this World Cup. When this Japan fan found himself in among the Netherlands supporters. pic.twitter.com/c9Ia5E7YaT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 14, 2026

How can you not love the World Cup, when you see scenes like this?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.